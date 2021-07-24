Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1-3-4-2, Fireball: 5
(one, three, four, two; Fireball: five)
Comments