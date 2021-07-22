Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:
3-8, Fireball: 5
(three, eight; Fireball: five)
