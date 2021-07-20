Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
5-3-6-3, Fireball: 8
(five, three, six, three; Fireball: eight)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
5-3-6-3, Fireball: 8
(five, three, six, three; Fireball: eight)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments