Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Midday" game were:
8-3, Fireball: 9
(eight, three; Fireball: nine)
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Midday" game were:
8-3, Fireball: 9
(eight, three; Fireball: nine)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments