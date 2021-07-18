Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
9-1-6-2-9, Fireball: 4
(nine, one, six, two, nine; Fireball: four)
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
9-1-6-2-9, Fireball: 4
(nine, one, six, two, nine; Fireball: four)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments