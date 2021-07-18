Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Double Play" game were:
02-14-18-25-30-50
(two, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty, fifty)
FL Lottery.
