Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

01-02-05-15-31-49

(one, two, five, fifteen, thirty-one, forty-nine)

  Comments  

