Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:

1-8, Fireball: 8

(one, eight; Fireball: eight)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 16, 2021 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 16, 2021 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

July 16, 2021 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 16, 2021 9:44 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

July 16, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 16, 2021 9:43 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service