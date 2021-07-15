Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

8-6-9, Fireball: 4

(eight, six, nine; Fireball: four)

