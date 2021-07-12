Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
12-30-31-34-35
(twelve, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)
