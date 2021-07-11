Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-03-04-14-15
(one, three, four, fourteen, fifteen)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-03-04-14-15
(one, three, four, fourteen, fifteen)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments