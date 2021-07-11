Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
02-10-13-33-39-48
(two, ten, thirteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-eight)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
02-10-13-33-39-48
(two, ten, thirteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-eight)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments