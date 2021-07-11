Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:

0-2, Fireball: 8

(zero, two; Fireball: eight)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 11, 2021 12:03 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

July 11, 2021 12:01 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game

July 11, 2021 12:01 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

July 11, 2021 12:01 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

July 11, 2021 12:01 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

July 11, 2021 12:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service