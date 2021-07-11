Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
1-1-9-9-2, Fireball: 4
(one, one, nine, nine, two; Fireball: four)
