Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Midday" game were:

6-0, Fireball: 4

(six, zero; Fireball: four)

July 11, 2021 4:48 AM

