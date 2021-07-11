Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Midday" game were:
6-0, Fireball: 4
(six, zero; Fireball: four)
