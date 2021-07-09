Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
09-17-21-25-34
(nine, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-four)
