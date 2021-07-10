Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Midday" game were:

3-3, Fireball: 8

(three, three; Fireball: eight)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 10, 2021 4:15 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 10, 2021 4:15 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

July 10, 2021 4:16 AM

Lottery

FL Lottery

July 10, 2021 4:17 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

July 10, 2021 4:14 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

July 10, 2021 4:16 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service