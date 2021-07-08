Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

9-3-5-7-5, Fireball:

(nine, three, five, seven, five; Fireball: zero)

