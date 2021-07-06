FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

18-25-30-41-49, Cash Ball: 2

(eighteen, twenty-five, thirty, forty-one, forty-nine; Cash Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

2-4, Fireball: 2

(two, four; Fireball: two)

8-7, Fireball: 8

(eight, seven; Fireball: eight)

5-9-4, Fireball: 2

(five, nine, four; Fireball: two)

7-2-3, Fireball: 8

(seven, two, three; Fireball: eight)

2-0-1-2, Fireball: 2

(two, zero, one, two; Fireball: two)

2-0-0-6, Fireball: 8

(two, zero, zero, six; Fireball: eight)

4-3-0-7-3, Fireball: 2

(four, three, zero, seven, three; Fireball: two)

1-6-2-4-2, Fireball: 8

(one, six, two, four, two; Fireball: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $113 million