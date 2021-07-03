Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
9-2-9-3, Fireball: 9
(nine, two, nine, three; Fireball: nine)
