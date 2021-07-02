Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3-9-7-1, Fireball: 8

(three, nine, seven, one; Fireball: eight)

