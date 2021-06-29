Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Jackpot Triple Play" game were:
09-13-20-39-40-41
(nine, thirteen, twenty, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one)
