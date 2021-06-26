Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-5-3, Fireball: 9
(three, five, three; Fireball: nine)
