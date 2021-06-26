Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

3-5-3, Fireball: 9

(three, five, three; Fireball: nine)

