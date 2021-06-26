Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-9-2-8-0, Fireball: 3
(two, nine, two, eight, zero; Fireball: three)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-9-2-8-0, Fireball: 3
(two, nine, two, eight, zero; Fireball: three)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments