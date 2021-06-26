Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

2-9-2-8-0, Fireball: 3

(two, nine, two, eight, zero; Fireball: three)

