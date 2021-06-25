Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

2-8-2-3, Fireball: 6

(two, eight, two, three; Fireball: six)

