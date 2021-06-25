Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2-8-2-3, Fireball: 6
(two, eight, two, three; Fireball: six)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2-8-2-3, Fireball: 6
(two, eight, two, three; Fireball: six)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments