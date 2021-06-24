Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

5-8-3-1, Fireball: 9

(five, eight, three, one; Fireball: nine)

