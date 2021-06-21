Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-15-19-30-33
(five, fifteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-three)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Comments