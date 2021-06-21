Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:
1-9, Fireball: 6
(one, nine; Fireball: six)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:
1-9, Fireball: 6
(one, nine; Fireball: six)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments