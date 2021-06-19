Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-02-07-15-36
(one, two, seven, fifteen, thirty-six)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-02-07-15-36
(one, two, seven, fifteen, thirty-six)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments