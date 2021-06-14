Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

9-3-9, Fireball: 2

(nine, three, nine; Fireball: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

June 14, 2021 10:27 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

June 14, 2021 10:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

June 14, 2021 10:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

June 14, 2021 10:29 PM

Lottery

FL Lottery

June 14, 2021 10:30 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

June 14, 2021 10:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service