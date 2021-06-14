Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
9-3-9, Fireball: 2
(nine, three, nine; Fireball: two)
FL Lottery.
