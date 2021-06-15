Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0-5-6-4, Fireball: 2
(zero, five, six, four; Fireball: two)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0-5-6-4, Fireball: 2
(zero, five, six, four; Fireball: two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments