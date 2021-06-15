Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0-5-6-4, Fireball: 2

(zero, five, six, four; Fireball: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

June 15, 2021 3:35 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

June 15, 2021 3:35 AM

Lottery

FL Lottery

June 15, 2021 3:35 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

June 15, 2021 3:35 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

June 15, 2021 3:33 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

June 15, 2021 3:33 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service