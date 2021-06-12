Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

4-6-5, Fireball:

(four, six, five; Fireball: zero)

