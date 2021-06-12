Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-08-13-22-30
(three, eight, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty)
FL Lottery.
Comments