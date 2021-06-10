Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

6-0-1, Fireball: 1

(six, zero, one; Fireball: one)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

June 10, 2021 10:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

June 10, 2021 10:29 PM

Lottery

FL Lottery

June 10, 2021 10:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

June 10, 2021 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

June 10, 2021 10:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

June 10, 2021 10:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service