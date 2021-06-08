Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

8-9-4-5-7, Fireball: 3

(eight, nine, four, five, seven; Fireball: three)

