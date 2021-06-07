Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
5-4-6-3, Fireball: 5
(five, four, six, three; Fireball: five)
