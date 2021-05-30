Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-12-18-27-31
(eight, twelve, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-12-18-27-31
(eight, twelve, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments