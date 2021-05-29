Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
07-09-10-19-28
(seven, nine, ten, nineteen, twenty-eight)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 2 Midday' game.
