Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1-8-3-6, Fireball: 2
(one, eight, three, six; Fireball: two)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1-8-3-6, Fireball: 2
(one, eight, three, six; Fireball: two)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments