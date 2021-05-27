Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-14-16-25-31
(five, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)
