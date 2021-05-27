Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

1-1-9-6, Fireball: 3

(one, one, nine, six; Fireball: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

May 27, 2021 11:35 PM

Lottery

FL Lottery

May 27, 2021 11:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

May 27, 2021 11:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

May 27, 2021 11:32 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

May 27, 2021 11:32 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

May 27, 2021 11:32 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service