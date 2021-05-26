Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-6-3-5-2, Fireball: 2
(two, six, three, five, two; Fireball: two)
