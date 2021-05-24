Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

08-16-26-27-32

(eight, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

May 24, 2021 11:55 PM

Lottery

FL Lottery

May 24, 2021 11:55 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 24, 2021 11:55 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

May 24, 2021 11:55 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

May 24, 2021 11:53 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

May 24, 2021 11:53 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service