Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

4-8-3-5-8, Fireball: 2

(four, eight, three, five, eight; Fireball: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

May 24, 2021 12:46 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

May 24, 2021 12:46 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

May 24, 2021 12:46 AM

Lottery

FL Lottery

May 24, 2021 12:46 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

May 24, 2021 12:46 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

May 24, 2021 12:44 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service