Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
8-2-1-6-1, Fireball:
(eight, two, one, six, one; Fireball: zero)
