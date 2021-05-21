Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Evening" game were:

5-0, Fireball:

(five, zero; Fireball: zero)

