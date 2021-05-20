Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Midday" game were:

3-8, Fireball: 2

(three, eight; Fireball: two)

