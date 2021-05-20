Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

2-2-7, Fireball: 2

(two, two, seven; Fireball: two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

May 20, 2021 11:12 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

May 20, 2021 11:12 PM

Lottery

FL Lottery

May 20, 2021 11:12 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game

May 20, 2021 11:11 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

May 20, 2021 11:07 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

May 20, 2021 11:07 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service