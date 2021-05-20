Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Double Play" game were:
18-23-24-32-38-50
(eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-eight, fifty)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 2 Evening' game.
