Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 2 Midday" game were:

8-4, Fireball: 4

(eight, four; Fireball: four)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

May 18, 2021 8:50 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game

May 18, 2021 8:50 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

May 18, 2021 8:50 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game

May 18, 2021 8:48 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

May 18, 2021 8:48 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

May 18, 2021 8:48 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service